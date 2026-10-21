Donald Trump continues to insist that Ukraine must negotiate an end to the war with Russia. During a conversation with reporters at the White House on October 20, he stated that there is intense animosity between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. According to the U.S. president, this is precisely what is preventing them from reaching an agreement. Trump also stated that the U.S. wants Zelenskyy to agree to a deal, as American taxpayers are allegedly tired of funding Ukraine. “Over the years, we’ve provided Ukraine with probably more money than anyone else—hundreds of billions of dollars. In return, we’ve received nothing,” said the U.S. president.

He added that Ukrainians allegedly won’t put up with the current situation indefinitely, and that Zelenskyy needs to negotiate. Trump also claimed that Ukraine could have struck a more favorable deal as early as March 2025. “He could have struck a much better deal than the one he can strike now,” the U.S. president stated. At the same time, Trump did not explain exactly what terms he considers more favorable for Ukraine or what concessions, in his opinion, Kyiv should have agreed to.

Trump again mentioned money and rare earth metals

Separately, the U.S. president stated that Washington has provided Ukraine with approximately $350 billion in aid. According to him, he insisted that the U.S. receive something in return. “We gave Ukraine $350 billion. And I insisted on getting something in return for that money—and we got a very large tract of land, rare earth metals, and a few other things. We’ll see what it’s ultimately worth,” Trump said.

This statement refers to agreements between Ukraine and the U.S. regarding natural resources. At the same time, the amount cited by Trump should not be taken as a confirmed figure for U.S. financial aid specifically: the total support included various types of assistance, including military, financial, and humanitarian aid, and its estimates depend on the calculation methodology.

Trump also complained that the U.S. allegedly received nothing from Ukraine except human casualties and financial costs. “Instead, we received absolutely nothing but grief, deaths, and enormous financial losses,” he said. He added that Europe had also spent significant funds and, in his opinion, had grown tired of helping Ukraine.

Trump stated that without an agreement, Ukraine faces even worse consequences

The U.S. president reiterated that Ukraine must take the initiative to end the war. He warned that rejecting a deal could lead to an even more complicated situation. “Ukraine must want to reach an agreement on its own, because the United States has spent enormous sums, Europe has also spent enormous sums—and Europe is already tired of it. If they don’t reach an agreement, then, in my opinion, the situation will ultimately only get worse,” Trump said.

He addressed the Ukrainian president directly, emphasizing that he must seek a resolution. “Zelenskyy must seek to resolve this war; if not, I think it will lead to very bad consequences,” said the White House chief. However, Trump did not specify exactly what consequences he had in mind. Nor did he explain what terms of a potential agreement he considers acceptable for Ukraine.

Trump downplayed the impact of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities

During his conversation with reporters, the U.S. president also commented on Russian shelling of Ukrainian towns and cities. His remarks implied that the main casualties were among the military, and that the strikes on cities were of lesser significance. “They struck some city or something like that, but it’s mostly military personnel who are dying,” Trump stated.

At the same time, Russian attacks have repeatedly resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, the destruction of residential buildings, and damage to critical infrastructure. Therefore, the U.S. president’s remarks do not reflect the full picture of the war’s impact on Ukraine’s civilian population.

Trump called Russia a “great machine”

Trump devoted a separate part of his statement to the situation on the front lines. He claimed that the Russian army continues to advance and that Russia has significantly more human resources than Ukraine. “The Russians continue to move forward. They have unlimited manpower… Russia is a huge country. Ukraine is not,” said the U.S. president.

He also called Russia a “giant machine” that is relentlessly advancing and has captured significant territory. “Russia is a giant machine. It just keeps moving forward—that’s exactly what it has done. It has captured a very large territory,” Trump stated.

The U.S. president also offered his own explanation for why Russian troops were unable to reach Kyiv quickly at the start of the full-scale invasion. He recounted a story about an alleged thousand Russian tanks that were traveling on a concrete road and could have reached the Ukrainian capital in three and a half to four hours. According to Trump, the Russian advance was thwarted by an unnamed general who allegedly ordered the troops to veer off the road onto farmland. As a result, the Russian equipment got stuck in the mud. “Nothing could have stopped them. The war would have ended in a single day,” Trump said. He called this general “very stupid,” but did not specify who exactly he was referring to. The U.S. president also did not provide any evidence to support his version of events.

What Trump’s New Statements Mean

During his speech, Trump once again focused on demands regarding Ukraine, U.S. spending, and the need to negotiate with Russia. At the same time, he did not outline a specific plan that would guarantee an end to hostilities and Ukraine’s security. His statements also demonstrated once again that the U.S. president views the war through the lens of the balance of power and resources, emphasizing Russia’s numerical superiority. However, assessments of the situation on the front lines do not, in and of themselves, determine the terms of a possible peace.

The key question remains the same: will a future agreement provide real security guarantees for Ukraine, or will Kyiv once again be called upon to make concessions without clear commitments to protect against new Russian aggression?