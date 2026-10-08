Trump spoke about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump said he considers himself worthy of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, but is not sure he will receive the prestigious award. The American leader suggested that the Norwegian Nobel Committee might not support his candidacy, despite his claims of efforts to resolve international conflicts.

Donald Trump emphasized that he cannot predict the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is set to announce the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize this Friday, October 9.

“I don’t know what their decision will be,” said the U.S. president, commenting on the upcoming announcement of the winner.

At the same time, Trump suggested that committee members might not want to recognize his specific actions.

“They have a reputation for not awarding it to people like me,” the American leader added.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. He bases his claim to the award on his role in resolving international conflicts.

According to the U.S. president, since taking office, he has intervened in eight armed conflicts. It is precisely this activity that Trump cites as one of the main arguments in favor of awarding him the prestigious prize.

During his most recent conversation with reporters, the U.S. president reiterated that, in his opinion, the time has come to recognize his efforts.

Separately, Donald Trump spoke about receiving the Nobel Peace Prize medal from a previous laureate. He noted that he considers this gesture a great honor.

“But it was a great honor for me to receive it indirectly last time from a laureate who said that no one in history deserves it more than President Trump,” he said.

He was referring to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was named the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Meanwhile, the decision on the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is set to be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on October 9.

This was reported by Reuters.

On October 5, the Nobel Committee announced the laureates for the Prize in Physiology or Medicine. The award was given for achievements in the field of medicine and physiology.

In Sweden, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Galzen on Tuesday. He received the award for his decisive contribution to the IceCube neutrino observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.

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