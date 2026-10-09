Trump announced an agreement with Putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

According to the U.S. leader, following an “extremely successful conversation,” the parties agreed on a phased delivery of the fuel, which is expected to lower prices for consumers. Specifically, in the first phase, Russia is to immediately supply over 300,000 metric tons of diesel; in November, another 500,000 metric tons; and subsequently, one million metric tons, for a total of up to three million metric tons as soon as possible.

Trump emphasized that this step, combined with control over the Strait of Hormuz, will significantly reduce fuel costs for American farmers, ranchers, and drivers, and added that Iran will not have nuclear weapons.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.

A Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine. Prior to that, on October 9, U.S. representatives will meet in Miami with the Ukrainian delegation and European partners to discuss new proposals for breaking the diplomatic deadlock.

Earlier, in New York, Putin’s envoy met with Witkoff and Kushner.

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