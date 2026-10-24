In Germany, police detained a suspect after a fire at Kehlsteinhaus in Bavaria. German law enforcement officials reported the detention.

Fire at historic building

According to the Jerusalem Post, the fire occurred on Friday. The building is located in the Berchtesgaden area in southern Bavaria; it was referred to in the report as Kehlsteinhaus. It is a historic mountain guesthouse also known as the Eagle's Nest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency services response

According to police, after the building caught fire, around 200 firefighters and emergency service workers battled the flames. They worked in the Berchtesgaden area, where the guesthouse is located.

Kehlsteinhaus was used as a retreat by Nazi officials. At the time of the report, law enforcement authorities had not disclosed why exactly the suspect was detained. The Jerusalem Post noted that this is a developing story.

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