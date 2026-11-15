105 Polish fans released in Bucharest after clashes — Interia Sport

In Bucharest, Romania, 105 Polish football fans detained after the Nations League match between the Romania and Poland national teams were released from police stations. According to Interia Sport, the fans clashed with the Romanian gendarmerie after Saturday's game.

Statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson

The information about the release was reported by Maciej Wewiór, spokesperson for Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to him, 89 Polish citizens received fines. The information was published on the official website of the Polish Press Agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Details after the match

Wewiór provided this information to the Polish Press Agency in a conversation reported by the outlet. The match took place on Saturday in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Interia Sport notes that the following day, the spokesperson for Poland's foreign ministry provided additional details about the further fate of those detained and the fines received by some Polish citizens after the incident.

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