At least 30 people were killed, and another 15 injured were taken to hospitals following a fire involving a fuel tanker on the Cairo Ring Road in the Al-Warraq district of Giza Governorate, west of the Egyptian capital. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

Rescue Operation

The ministry specified that the death toll had risen to 30, according to preliminary data. Fifteen injured people were taken to hospitals. Thirty-nine ambulances were deployed in the rescue operation.

In a previous statement, the ministry reported nine people with burns and one person who had inhaled smoke. All ten were hospitalized at that time.

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Response Efforts

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is overseeing the medical response to the fire and has instructed hospitals near the scene to increase their readiness to receive victims.

According to the state-run Al-Ahram portal, civil defense units have brought the fire under control. Security forces arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the blaze, and road crews closed the road and set up detours. Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the fire.

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