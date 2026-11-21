On the morning of November 21, a fire broke out on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland after it was attacked by drones.

Alexander Drozdenco, governor of Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, claims that the ship was attacked by two drones.

The Finnish Defense Forces also reported that on Saturday morning, they detected a drone strike on a Russian merchant ship west of Gogland Island, in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, in international waters. According to the Finnish Defense Forces, the ship was damaged.

Finland has informed its allies about the incident.

According to the Estonian police, the vessel in question is the “Sparta II,” which was sailing from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad. At the time of the strike, it was approximately 11 nautical miles (20.4 kilometers) north of Vaindlo Island, off the coast of Estonia.

Russian authorities reported that the ship’s crew is being evacuated.

The vessel was in a shipping lane open to international traffic, within the area of responsibility of the St. Petersburg Maritime Rescue Center.

There is currently no information about possible environmental pollution, the Estonian police added.

This was reported by Yle.

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