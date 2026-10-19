Eighth Ebola case confirmed in Kenya — Jerusalem Post

Another case of Ebola has been confirmed in Kenya, bringing the total number of infections in the country to eight. This was stated by Director General for Health Patrick Amoth, The Jerusalem Post reports.

New case

According to Amoth, 38 people were tested in the country in one day, and one of them was found to have Ebola. The new patient is a 49-year-old man who does not work in healthcare. He had a fever, headache, and muscle pain.

Amoth said that the man worked as a patient caregiver and cleaned dishes and linen. According to him, he likely came into contact with the first confirmed Ebola case in Kenya.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Isolation and spread of the outbreak

The first case in Kenya was detected in early October in a man who arrived in Nairobi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He died on October 5 at a hospital in Nairobi.

The new patient developed symptoms on Saturday, after which he was isolated in quarantine and tested for the virus. According to a source at the Ministry of Health, the positive result came back on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed that the outbreak had spread to the country's eighth province, North Ubangi.

Read us on