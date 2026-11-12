The Kremlin has confirmed for the first time that Putin will attend the APEC summit in China

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on November 18–19, where one of the key topics between them will be resolving the war in Ukraine.

“Putin and Trump will continue discussions on a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine at the planned meeting,” said Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator. According to him, the details of the upcoming meeting are currently being coordinated through diplomatic channels following Putin’s talks with envoys of the American leader, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Source: Russian media.

China has confirmed discussions regarding a possible meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Putin. However, Beijing is not interested in holding a trilateral summit involving the U.S. and Russia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, as it considers this a European matter. This was stated by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier following his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On November 12, China and the U.S. held a political dialogue in Beijing ahead of the anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

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