As Cyprus Mail reports, a jury has been selected at London’s Southwark Crown Court for the trial of British actor and comedian Russell Brand. He faces three charges of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one charge of indecent assault.

The charges concern six women

The charges concern alleged crimes against six women that, according to investigators, may have been committed between 1999 and 2009. Brand denies all the allegations.

The 51-year-old performer arrived at court wearing sunglasses with his wife. During the hearing, he mostly looked straight ahead or sat with his eyes closed, the publication notes.

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Jurors warned against seeking information

Judge Joel Bennathan excluded from the selection candidates who had watched a documentary or read an extensive newspaper article in which allegations of Brand’s sexual misconduct were made public about three years ago. The judge stressed that the actor firmly denies these allegations.

Bennathan also warned the selected jurors against independently seeking any information about the defendant. The trial is expected to last about six weeks. The jurors are due to be sworn in on Tuesday, while prosecutors plan to begin presenting the prosecution’s case later this week.

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