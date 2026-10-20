In South Korea, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Jin Yong-sung ordered troops to respond decisively to any provocations by North Korea. He issued the instruction during a visit to a frontline unit.

Response to North Korean statements

As Korea Herald reports, the instruction came a day after North Korea threatened to deploy more weapons along the inter-Korean border and resume propaganda broadcasts.

General Jin Yong-sung criticized Pyongyang for holding Seoul responsible for heightened tensions between the two Koreas following a mine explosion on September 21. Three South Korean service members were injured in the blast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Joint Chiefs of Staff statement

In a statement, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had described South Korea's legitimate operational measures as a provocation and blamed the South Korean armed forces for escalating military tensions.

According to the committee, the chairman ordered the military to act decisively if North Korea carries out further provocations using South Korea's legitimate measures as a pretext.

Read us on