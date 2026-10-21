An unidentified object resembling a drone fell on an uninhabited plot in Lubaczów, in Poland’s Podkarpackie region. Police were notified of the incident after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Interia reports. No one was injured.

Police are examining the object

Police secured the scene and are conducting an inspection to determine whether the find may pose a pyrotechnic hazard. It has not yet been established what exactly the object is or where it came from.

Police received a report about the object, after which relevant actions began at the scene. The inspection is ongoing.

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Services involved in the case

The Military Gendarmerie and Poland’s Internal Security Agency were informed about the incident. According to additional information from Interia, the Military Counterintelligence Service and the prosecutor’s office were also notified.

The relevant services are determining the circumstances of the object’s fall. There is currently no information about the object’s origin or its possible purpose.

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