Searches are ongoing in Poland at the premises of the foundations of Zbigniew Ziobro and Przemysław Wipler. According to RMF24, these investigative actions are being carried out as part of an investigation into a case that the Polish media outlet calls the Zondacrypto scandal. The outlet has not yet provided information on the course or results of the searches.

Searches ordered by the prosecutor’s office

The searches are being conducted on the instructions of Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office. Officers from the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime are involved, RMF24 reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Details of the proceedings

The brief report does not specify which localities the searches are taking place in, which foundations are involved, or what materials interest investigators. The outlet also does not report on the procedural status of people associated with the foundations or on possible results of the investigative actions.

The RMF24 report was published on October 30. At the time of publication, the outlet said that more detailed information would appear later.

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