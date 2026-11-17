In Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, two passenger trains collided in the morning on a viaduct before entering the main railway station. At least 15 people were injured, several of them sustained more serious injuries, RMF24 reports.

The trains were moving slowly

Czech firefighters said that the trains were moving at low speed. As a result, the injuries of most of those affected are not serious.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency services are working at the accident site. Train traffic in the collision area has been suspended, and some long-distance trains have been redirected to other Prague stations.

Restrictions will affect dozens of services

The state-owned company responsible for railway infrastructure expects that traffic restrictions will last several hours and affect dozens of services. Czech carrier ČD said that passengers arriving at the station before Prague’s main railway station will be able to use replacement urban transport. Railway tickets will be valid on buses, trams and the metro.

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