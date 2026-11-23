Russian regions are facing a shortage of flu vaccines after the Ministry of Health cut federal procurement by nearly 20%.

Authorities in the Ulyanovsk region have already acknowledged that they will be unable to meet their vaccination targets due to insufficient funding.

The region was approved to purchase 435,000 doses out of the 670,000 requested—about 64% of its needs. The situation has become particularly acute regarding vaccinations for adults, for whom only 37% of the planned volume was received. It was decided to allocate the last batch of vaccines to people over the age of 60.

A similar situation arose in the Komi Republic, where a number of facilities suspended vaccinations due to depleted supplies. In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, purchases were reduced from 1.5 million to 1.3 million doses, and free vaccinations were reserved only for people in high-risk groups.

Source: Ulpressa.

The first case of monkeypox was detected in the Moscow Region. The patient was hospitalized at Domodedovo Hospital with suspected monkeypox.

In Russia’s Irkutsk region, 189 people were hospitalized following the death of a 28-year-old woman linked to an anti-plague institute. In total, authorities identified 197 people who may have come into contact with the deceased.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is ready to assist Russia amid reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in Irkutsk.

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