A correspondent for the Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun who worked in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk has been arrested in Russia. According to RMF24, Russia’s Federal Security Service, of the aggressor state, said that the Japanese citizen is suspected of espionage on behalf of Japanese intelligence services.

Detention on Sakhalin

According to the FSB information center, the journalist, who was accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry, was detained in the Sakhalin Region shortly before his planned departure from the country. The Russian special service claims that he collected and stored data on the Russian Federation’s “defense potential.”

The FSB also stated that the journalist allegedly transmitted this information on the instructions of Japanese national intelligence for use against Russia’s state security. These claims represent the position of the Russian special service.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case transferred to Moscow

After the detainee was transferred to Moscow, the FSB investigative department opened a criminal case under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code, concerning espionage. The Lefortovo District Court ordered the Japanese citizen to be held in custody as a preventive measure.

Russian special services have not publicly disclosed the identity of the arrested journalist.

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