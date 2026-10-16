The Russian authorities of the aggressor state have imposed quarantine at a hospital and are tracing the contacts of an employee of a plague research institute in Siberia who fell ill with pneumonia of unknown origin. Local state television reported that the woman died last week. The Hindu writes about this.

Investigation into the causes of the illness

Russian authorities said they had found no evidence that the woman’s illness was caused by any of the pathogens she worked with.

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Unconfirmed reports

The case raised concerns following unconfirmed media reports that the woman’s death may have been caused by pneumonic plague. This is a less common but severe form of plague that can be transmitted from person to person. Pneumonic plague is highly contagious and can be fatal without early treatment.

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