In East Jerusalem, Israel, signs and plaques were removed overnight from the building of the British consulate after Israel ordered the institution to close by Thursday. The decision is linked to London's plans to impose sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

As Cyprus Mail reports, Reuters journalists saw workers removing a plaque reading “British Consulate General” and a sign for the consular section. The British flag above the building remained raised at the time. The consulate did not immediately comment on the situation.

Closure over sanctions

Last month, Israel gave the United Kingdom 30 days to close the consulate and withdraw diplomats from the city. This came after the British side announced sanctions against settlements in the occupied West Bank, including a ban on trade in goods produced there.

The UN and most countries consider Israeli settlements illegal under international law, while Israel disputes this. The United Kingdom sought to keep the consulate operating and, in particular, sent a national security adviser to Israel for talks last week.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operations of the institution and London’s possible response

Britain’s presence in Jerusalem has continued for nearly 200 years, dating back to before the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. The closure order does not apply to the United Kingdom’s embassy in Tel Aviv, which is responsible for diplomatic relations with the Israeli government.

The consulate in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood maintains the United Kingdom’s contacts with Palestinians in Jerusalem, as well as in the West Bank and Gaza, and provides consular services to Palestinians. According to Reuters sources, the closure order affects around 30 British diplomats and their family members.

The United Kingdom is also considering expelling Israeli diplomats from Israel’s embassy in the United Kingdom if the consulate is closed. Reuters notes that such a step would be unusual for two countries that maintain close economic, security and intelligence ties.

Read us on