At least 73 people were killed and another 19 injured in a drone strike on a market in Abyei, a disputed region on the border between Sudan and South Sudan. The attack took place on Monday at a market north of the city of Abyei.

Officials’ statements

As RMF24 reports, the region’s acting information minister, Yohanna Akol Ngor, accused the Sudanese army of carrying out the strike. However, he provided no evidence to support the accusation.

South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the target of the attack was a market north of Abyei. Authorities in Juba summoned Sudan’s ambassador to express their protest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance for the injured

Emergency services and humanitarian organizations worked at the scene. Médecins Sans Frontières said that more than 20 injured people, including people with severe injuries and burns, were admitted to Ameth Bek hospital near the strike site.

Abyei, where there are oil fields, has remained a subject of dispute between Sudan and South Sudan for years. The region is jointly administered by the two countries, but acts of violence linked to clashes between ethnic groups or armed groups occur there regularly.

The civil war in Sudan has continued since April 2023. According to the UN, the fighting has forced about 14 million people to leave their homes, and the organization calls the situation in the country the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Read us on