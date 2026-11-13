In Sofia, Bulgaria, UEFA fined Polish club Jagiellonia €20,000 and enforced a previously suspended sanction. According to Interia Sport, the club’s organised group of supporters will not be able to support the team in the Europa League away match against Sunderland.

The disciplinary decision is linked to clashes between Jagiellonia supporters and fans of Bulgaria’s Levski in the stands before the match in Sofia on 5 November. Police had to separate the supporters of both teams.

Sanctions after the incident in Sofia

UEFA decided to enforce the punishment imposed on Jagiellonia in July 2025 after incidents in the stands during a match against Serbian club FK Novi Pazar. The club also received another ban on away supporters, but its enforcement was deferred for a two-year probationary period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Punishment for Levski

Levski was also sanctioned. The Bulgarian club was handed a partial stadium closure for a home European competition match, but the enforcement of this punishment was suspended for two years.

In addition, Levski must pay €20,000 for the clashes between fans and €24,000 for blocking evacuation routes. Financial sanctions for both clubs are not subject to suspension. In the Europa League match, Levski defeated Jagiellonia 1:0.

Read us on