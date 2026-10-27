Ukraine has asked Lithuania to increase its aid to the energy sector

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky met with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas. The two sides discussed support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, additional funding for the energy sector, and the development of transportation routes. Ukraine also proposed that Lithuania share its experience in protecting energy facilities.

During the meeting, Serhiy Koretskyi and Juozas Olekas discussed Ukraine’s further rapprochement with the European Union. They paid particular attention to preparations for the next stages of Ukraine’s EU accession. According to Koretskyi, the IBAR Task Force plays an important role in this process. It was established jointly with the European Commission to help Ukraine meet the interim accession criteria and prepare a positive report on the results of this work.

Ukraine co-chairs the group alongside European Commissioner Marta Kos. The work involves coordinating with European partners and fulfilling the necessary conditions for progress toward EU membership. Koretsky also highlighted Lithuania’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will take place in the first half of 2027. Ukraine plans to use this period to advance its European integration goals. “Lithuania will hold the EU Council presidency in the first half of 2027. We have ambitious goals for this period,” the prime minister noted.

Ukraine Requested Additional Funding for the Energy Sector

Another topic of the meeting was assistance for Ukraine’s energy system. Koretsky asked the Lithuanian side to consider the possibility of additional contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This fund helps raise funds for the restoration and protection of energy infrastructure. Assistance from partners is crucial for repairing damaged facilities, purchasing necessary equipment, and preparing for potential new attacks.

Ukraine is also ready to share with Lithuania its experience in protecting energy facilities and the work of emergency response teams. Ukrainian specialists have practical experience in restoring power supply after Russian strikes and addressing the consequences of damage. According to Koretsky, such an exchange of experience could be beneficial for both countries. It will provide an opportunity to discuss approaches to protecting critical infrastructure and organizing emergency response operations.

The parties discussed the railway and the port of Klaipėda

Transportation infrastructure was discussed separately during the meeting. Ukraine and Lithuania are interested in developing rail connections and logistics routes that facilitate the transport of goods between the countries and to external markets. The parties also explored opportunities for using the Lithuanian port of Klaipėda. It could play an important role in importing liquefied natural gas and exporting Ukrainian cargo.

The development of these routes is important for diversifying logistics. For Ukraine, access to alternative transport routes is particularly important due to the full-scale war and the risks to traditional transport routes. At the same time, no specific agreements regarding new railway projects or transport volumes were announced following the meeting.

Koretsky thanked Lithuania for its defense assistance

The Prime Minister also thanked Lithuania for its support of Ukraine, particularly for its assistance to the defense sector. According to him, Lithuania allocates 0.25% of its gross domestic product annually to support Ukraine. Vilnius remains one of Kyiv’s partners on issues of security, reconstruction, and European integration. Ukraine counts on this support continuing in the future.

Following the meeting, the parties discussed several areas of cooperation—ranging from Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership to energy assistance and the development of transportation routes. Further steps will depend on agreements between the governments and decisions by the Lithuanian side regarding support for Ukrainian initiatives. Koretsky announced this on Facebook.

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