Hurricane Simon has weakened to Category 2 near Mexico’s Pacific coast. At the same time, authorities warned residents of coastal areas about possible flooding, landslides, strong winds and dangerous waves, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hurricane position

As of 9:00 a.m. local time on October 12, the center of the cyclone was located about 90 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes in the state of Jalisco and 345 kilometers south of the city of Mazatlán in the state of Sinaloa. The data were released by Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coastal warnings

According to the agency’s assessment, rainfall may cause flooding and landslides. Strong winds may bring down trees and power line poles. High waves may also wash seawater into low-lying coastal areas.

Residents of the states of Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa were urged not to visit beaches, breakwaters and other areas where high waves are observed. Authorities also advised people not to cross flooded streets, streams and watercourses and to follow official warnings about heavy rain, wind and dangerous sea conditions.

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