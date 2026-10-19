The Spanish government is to approve a €45 million funding package for the development of student housing at public universities. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated this on October 19 at the Moncloa Palace, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nearly 2,000 new places

According to Sanchez, the Council of Ministers was to approve the funding the following day. The funds were planned to be allocated to seven projects which, at the initial stage, are expected to provide nearly 2,000 new accommodation places for students at public universities across Spain.

The prime minister stressed that Spain's housing crisis is undermining equal access to higher education. According to him, if a student cannot afford to live where they want to study, the university ceases to be an instrument of well-being and equal opportunities.

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New rights for students

The Council of Ministers was also to consider a new statute for university students. It provides for additional rights, stronger student representation and mobility, as well as expanded psychological support.

Among the statute's other provisions, Sanchez cited the promotion of work-life balance, personal data protection, the right to digital disconnection, and improvements to academic mentoring and internship systems. He also stated that universities need to be protected and adequately funded so that they can ensure equal opportunities.

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