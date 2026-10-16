All 24 Indian citizens who were aboard two tankers that came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz and in Romania were unharmed. This was reported by India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Cyprus Mail reports.

Strike in the Strait of Hormuz

According to the minister, on October 16, a projectile hit a crude oil tanker that was in the Strait of Hormuz. There were 15 Indian sailors aboard the vessel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack near Sulina

Another incident occurred on October 14 on a chemical tanker that was at the Sulina anchorage in Romania. According to the Indian minister, a drone struck the vessel.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sonowal said that all 24 Indian citizens on both vessels were completely safe, with no deaths or injuries. He clarified that this concerned sailors from two tankers that had come under attack over the past several days.

Read us on