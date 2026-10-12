In India, opposition parties and thousands of their supporters marched toward the country’s Supreme Court on Monday. Supporters of the so-called youth “cockroach” movement also joined the march.

Protest over voter lists

The action was prompted by the recent removal of millions of names from voter lists. As France 24 reports, the march was another expression of outrage over the decision to revise these lists.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demands directed at the electoral body

Critics believe that removing the names could benefit the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the critics’ assessment, not a fact established in the report.

They are also demanding the resignation of the head of India’s electoral body, accusing him of improper conduct. The France 24 report was prepared by New Delhi correspondent Navodita Kumari.

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