Video: Zelenskyy Meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI of Spain, during which he expressed his condolences to the Spanish people following the train collision in Toledo.

The main topics of discussion were the consequences of Russia’s daily shelling of Ukraine and the need to strengthen air defense systems with the support of partners. The Ukrainian leader expressed his gratitude to Spain and to the monarch personally for their assistance and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

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Source: Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

On November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to repatriate 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

During a meeting in Madrid with European Council President António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for European representatives to participate in negotiations regarding security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

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