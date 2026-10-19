Authorities in Yemen’s southern Shabwa province said that more than 53 people were killed in an attack on a security forces training center, which they attribute to the Houthis. More than 200 others were injured. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing provincial authorities.

Strike on training center

According to the Shabwa administration, the strike hit the facility while new recruits of the internal security forces were undergoing training there.

Local authorities published their statement on Facebook. They called on Yemen’s government and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition to strengthen the province’s defensive capabilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to strengthen security

Representatives of Shabwa said that the scale of the tragedy requires not only condemnation but also urgent military and security measures to prevent such attacks from recurring.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the provincial authorities’ statement. The attack occurred amid intensified fighting between the Houthis and forces linked to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and a significant part of the country’s north.

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