More than half of Europe’s ski resorts could face severe snow shortages if global temperatures rise by 2°C compared with pre-industrial levels. This is stated in a joint report by the World Meteorological Organization and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Risks for resorts

The study cited in the report covered 2,234 ski resorts in 28 European countries. Under a 2°C warming scenario, 53% of them will face a “very high risk” of snow shortages if they do not use artificial snowmaking systems.

The WMO also noted that weather conditions in the 2025–2026 season have already led to the cancellation of 25 Ski World Cup races.

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Decline in snow cover

The duration of snow cover is decreasing by an average of five days per decade in almost all regions, especially at low altitudes. In Switzerland, glaciers have lost nearly 20% of their ice volume since 2021, while below 800 meters, the number of snow days has halved since 1970.

The WMO warned that artificial snowmaking is also becoming more difficult due to rising temperatures and the additional burden on water and energy resources. The organization called on resorts to use weather forecasts, seasonal forecasts, and long-term climate projections to plan operations and adapt infrastructure.

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