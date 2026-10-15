Social platform X has suspended more than 13,000 accounts which, it said, were linked to three suspected foreign influence operations targeting political discussions in the United States ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Al Jazeera reports.

Networks linked to three countries

X said the operations were linked to Iran, Russia and China. According to the platform, the networks used fake accounts to publish and amplify political content targeting candidates and public figures from across the political spectrum.

The company said it identified the accounts during proactive reviews and investigations under its rules against spam and coordinated inauthentic behavior.

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Rules on election information

X also reiterated its rules on misleading information about how, when and where to vote in the US midterm elections. The restrictions also cover attempts to suppress voter turnout, voter intimidation and calls for violence near polling stations.

Users can report election-related posts through the civic integrity option to request a Community Note providing context. In urgent cases, the platform may label posts that violate its election rules.

A week earlier, OpenAI said it had disrupted two suspected influence operations from Russia and Iran. According to the company, they used ChatGPT to create fake journalistic personas and operate a “think tank” that covertly spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

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