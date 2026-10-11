Russian technology company Yandex said it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir region because of a drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged in the attack.

Some services unavailable

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Yandex said that no one was injured during the attack. At the same time, some of the company’s services are currently unavailable to users.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third data center in several days

This facility became the third major data center to be taken out of operation within several days. On Friday, Yandex reported that its data center in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, had been hit by Ukrainian drones and had partially ceased operations.

A day earlier, according to Reuters, a Ukrainian attack halted the operation of Yandex’s data center in Sasovo, southeast of Moscow. It houses two of the three supercomputers used to develop the company’s artificial intelligence model.

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