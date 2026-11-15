Poland national team defender Matty Cash will not play against Sweden in Wrocław due to an injury he sustained in the Nations League match against Romania. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Blow to the jaw

Cash started for the Polish team in the game in Bucharest, where Poland lost to Romania 1:2. In the second half, the footballer was struck in the jaw area by an opponent’s elbow, after which he fell to the pitch and was disoriented. He was replaced by Arkadiusz Pyrka.

Journalist Mateusz Borek said on Kanał Sportowy that he directly asked Cash about the possibility of playing on Tuesday, and the footballer answered negatively. After the match, the defender was also unable to speak with journalists in the mixed zone.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another loss before the game

The match against Sweden in Wrocław will be the Poles’ final game in the Nations League group stage. Jan Urban’s team is fighting to retain its place in Division B. Jakub Kiwior will also be unable to take part in this game, as he will miss the match due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The coaching staff may consider Arkadiusz Pyrka or Tomasz Kędziora for Cash’s position, the outlet notes.

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