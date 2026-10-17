Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams

Ukraine and the U.S. may hold a new meeting on ending the war as early as next week. The American side has indicated that such a possibility exists. “There is a possibility next week; the American side has signaled to us that we may have a meeting with them,” the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that the U.S. will remain a platform for negotiations. According to him, Ukraine is counting on more decisive action from Washington regarding Russia. The president emphasized that pressure should be directed primarily at Russian leader Vladimir Putin, not at Ukraine. “We expect them to put more pressure on Putin specifically, not on us. Otherwise, it’s simply unfair,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president believes that Europe should also develop its own track of negotiations with Russia. In his view, European countries should have their own opportunities and tools for this. “And that’s normal. I think it’s fair. We must use every possible means to stop the war,” the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian negotiating team is ready to meet with partners anywhere and in various formats. At the same time, no specific dates or locations for a possible meeting with the American delegation have been announced yet.

Negotiations with Turkey and Middle Eastern Countries

In addition to contacts with the U.S., Ukraine plans to discuss important issues with other international partners. In particular, Zelenskyy announced negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. One of the topics will be the reopening of the Black Sea. Safe navigation in this region is of vital importance to Ukraine, particularly for maritime trade.

The president also announced planned meetings with representatives from Middle Eastern countries. Ukraine intends to discuss food security with them. Thus, the Ukrainian side continues to seek opportunities for negotiations with various international partners. In the near future, attention will be focused on a possible meeting with the U.S., as well as on contacts with Turkey and countries in the Middle East. At the same time, no specific agreements on ending the war have been reported so far. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters this during a chat session.