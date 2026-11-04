Zelenskyy Discussed Speeding Up the Delivery of Missiles for the Patriot System with Pistorius

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed accelerating the delivery of German-made PAC-2 missiles for the Patriot systems amid a chronic shortage of interceptors.

According to the head of state, massive Russian shelling of energy infrastructure and the use of ballistic missiles are creating particular challenges, and expediting the delivery of missiles—for which a contract has already been signed for the next two years—will help protect the civilian population during the winter.

During the meeting, the parties also agreed on further cooperation between their teams regarding the IRIS-T systems and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

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