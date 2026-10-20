Zelenskyy spoke about U.S. intelligence operations and the restoration of Starlink

Ukraine is currently continuing to receive intelligence data from the United States. In particular, the early warning system for Russian ballistic missile attacks is operational. It allows for timely alerts about approaching missiles and warns people of the danger.

Zelenskyy emphasized that such information is of great importance for the safety of Ukrainians. According to him, thanks to this system, both adults and children receive warnings. “We are grateful that intelligence data is now being effectively transmitted. I’m talking about the early warning system—it’s extremely important for our people, for children and adults alike, because we receive an alert when ballistic missiles are approaching,” the president said.

He also thanked the U.S. side for its cooperation and confirmed that the system is operational. At the same time, Ukraine continues to discuss with the U.S. other issues that are critical to the country’s defense capabilities.

Starlink service may be restored within 48 hours

Another topic of discussion was the restoration of full Starlink operations. Zelenskyy said he expects results within the next 48 hours. The president discussed this issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The conversation took place early in the morning while the Ukrainian leader was traveling by train to Oslo. According to Zelenskyy, the parties discussed not only satellite communications but also the supply of interceptors for the Patriot air defense systems and the exchange of intelligence. “We started early in the morning on the way to Oslo; I spoke with Secretary Rubio on the train. We discussed sensitive issues, such as Starlink communications, interceptors—which are very important—and intelligence,” the president said.

He noted that the conversation was substantive, and the parties discussed specific issues. “We were very specific; the conversation was very positive,” Zelenskyy added.

What Issues Is Ukraine Discussing with the U.S.?

During its contacts with the U.S. side, Ukraine raises several issues critical to its defense. Among them are the stable operation of Starlink, access to intelligence data, and the provision of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. Satellite communications are crucial for coordinating military operations and the functioning of various systems on the front lines. Intelligence data helps identify threats in a timely manner, and missiles for the Patriot systems are needed to intercept aerial targets, particularly ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy did not provide details on possible agreements regarding each of these areas. Ukraine is currently awaiting the results of the negotiations and hopes for the full restoration of Starlink’s operations within 48 hours. The president also thanked the U.S. for its intelligence support, which, he said, continues to be provided. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made these remarks at a press conference in Oslo following his meeting with Witkoff.

Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with Russian leaders. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced these plans following talks involving Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The parties discussed Ukraine’s security, post-war reconstruction, territorial issues, and the future of European security.