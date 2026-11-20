Barcelona's women's team thrashed Servette of Geneva 6-0 in the fifth-round match of the Women's Champions League. The Catalans scored three goals before the break, Interia Sport reports.

Barcelona's advantage

According to the publication, Barcelona took advantage of mistakes by their opponents, who were inferior in class, and finished the game with a big victory. After five rounds, the Catalan club is in first place in the standings.

Interia Sport notes that the team is on course to defend the tournament's main trophy. The source does not name the goalscorers or provide other details of the match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Polish footballers

Forward Ewa Pajor again started for Barcelona and played the entire match. She neither scored nor provided an assist.

Magdalena Sobol played for Servette from the opening minutes. She left the field in the 69th minute. As Interia Sport writes, Sobol was closer to scoring than the two Polish footballers who took part in the match.

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