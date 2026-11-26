Mykola Fedik, a former member of the Lutsk City Council, entered into an agreement with a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, fully and unconditionally admitted his guilt in a bribery case, andto cooperate during the pretrial investigation and court proceedings. The court confiscated 500,000 hryvnias in cash from him and suspended his sentence with a probationary period.

According to the investigation, two members of the Volyn Regional Council, in collusion with two members of the Lutsk City Council, asked a landowner—a former member of the Verkhovna Rada—to provide $140,000, of which $110,000 was to go to them and other members of the regional council, and $30,000 to two leaders of parliamentary factions in the Lutsk City Council in exchange for a decision to allow the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

Law enforcement officials documented the provision, receipt, and distribution of a portion of the funds. Additionally, according to the investigation, a regional council member, in collusion with two city council members, demanded $3,000 in exchange for approving decisions to construct 14 residential buildings in Lutsk.

Source: Absolution Leaks.

Another figure in the case, Yuriy Polishchuk, first deputy chairman of the Volyn Regional Council—who was notified by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of his status as a suspect in a case involving an alleged corruption scheme related to the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk—has joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The official stated that he will serve in one of the mechanized brigades on the eastern front.

Earlier, another defendant in the NABU and SAPO corruption case involving the state-owned enterprise “Polygraphkombinat ‘Ukraine’” pleaded guilty and agreed to compensate for the damages caused.

NABU will temporarily stop accepting electronic submissions: how to file a complaint.

NABU and the SAPO have concluded their investigation into the case of Hmyrin and Kolot regarding the legalization of assets.

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