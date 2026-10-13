In France, Chinese premium SUV brand AITO plans to begin selling vehicles in Europe in autumn 2027. The company announced its intention at the Paris Motor Show, where it presented the AITO 9, AITO 8, AITO 7 and AITO 6 models, Electrek reports.

The brand was created by automaker Seres using Huawei technologies. However, Huawei’s name was not mentioned in AITO’s press materials in Paris. Clifford Kang, a member of the board of directors and vice president of Seres Group, said that for AITO, “new luxury” combines traditional luxury with technological luxury.

Certification and localization

Before sales begin, AITO plans to obtain European EU Whole Vehicle Type Approval. The company also aims to receive a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the 2026 protocol for all models in the lineup.

The company said it intends to adapt the vehicles’ powertrains and chassis to European roads, introduce multilingual voice control, and refine driver-assistance and parking systems together with partners. AITO also announced plans to establish a service network with local spare-parts and customer-support teams and to comply with GDPR requirements. At the same time, the company did not announce prices, launch countries, dealers, or European model specifications.

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Model specifications in China

In China, all four presented models are offered both as fully electric versions and as REEV versions — electric vehicles with a range extender, in which a gasoline engine operates as a generator.

The flagship AITO 9, sold in China under the name M9, is 5,285 mm long and has a 3,125 mm wheelbase. According to AITO, the model’s maximum output reaches 497 kW, or 666 hp, and acceleration to 100 km/h takes 4.6 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with 800-volt active suspension, rear-wheel steering, and a CATL battery.

The most compact model in the announced lineup, the AITO 6, is 4,960 mm long and has two rows of seats. The electric version produces 340 kW, while the REEV version produces 345 kW; the claimed acceleration time to 100 km/h is 5.2 seconds. In 2025, AITO sold 426,000 vehicles in China, according to Seres.

In September, Seres took over AITO’s product definition, design, marketing, retail sales, and service, while Huawei moved into a supporting role. Two weeks later, the companies concluded a new five-year cooperation agreement.

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