BMW plans to launch a driver assistance system with navigation guidance for driving on city streets in Germany from 2027. It will be able to steer, accelerate and decelerate the vehicle both on motorways and in the city, The Verge reports. After its launch in Germany, the company plans to expand the feature’s availability to other markets.

System capabilities

In urban traffic, the assistant will help change lanes, make turns, yield to other vehicles and navigate roundabouts. The system will use the vehicle’s built-in GPS navigation.

This is a Level 2 driver assistance system. The driver must monitor the road and be ready to take control at any moment. On motorways, BMW will allow drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel, but on local roads, the driver must keep their hands on the wheel.

Updates and approval

According to BMW, the required cameras and sensors are already installed in the 3 Series, 7 Series, X5, iX3 and iX4 models. The company plans to activate the feature through an over-the-air software update.

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BMW says the system will comply with new European safety rules that for the first time allow vehicles to offer and perform automated maneuvers on urban roads. According to the company, independent experts have already tested the solution and confirmed its compliance with technical standards. Final approval from authorities is expected in early 2027.

Driver responsibility

BMW emphasizes that its system will operate together with the driver: they will be able to intervene at any time by steering, braking or accelerating without deactivating the feature. The vehicle will also show via the head-up display and a 3D map what it sees and what actions the assistant is performing.

At the same time, as partially automated systems become more widespread, safety researchers are expressing concerns about driver attention and the risk of accidents. BMW, like Tesla with its Full Self-Driving system, stresses that responsibility for driving the vehicle in the city remains with the driver.

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