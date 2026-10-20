Chinese company BYD has begun sales in China of the second generation of the compact Seagull EV electric hatchback. The model’s base price is 65,900 yuan, or about $9,900, while under the Super Trade-in program the vehicle is offered from 62,900 yuan. Electrek reports.

The new model is available in five trim levels priced from 65,900 to 99,900 yuan. This is cheaper than the first-generation Seagull, which cost from 69,900 yuan before incentives.

Larger body and rear-wheel drive

The second-generation Seagull is 425 mm longer than its predecessor, while its wheelbase has increased by 150 mm. The electric vehicle measures 4,205 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,570 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. Thanks to the larger cabin, the vehicle has gained a fifth passenger seat.

Unlike the previous front-wheel-drive version, the new Seagull EV has rear-wheel drive. It is offered with electric motors rated at 85 kW, or 114 hp, and 95 kW, or 127 hp. The previous model’s motor output was 55 kW, or 75 hp. The manufacturer has also installed an independent multi-link rear suspension.

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Batteries and fast charging

The electric vehicle is equipped with BYD Blade Battery 2.0 lithium iron phosphate batteries with capacities of 30.1 kWh or 39.2 kWh. The range under the Chinese CLTC cycle is 320 km and 420 km, respectively.

According to the publication, Flash Charging technology makes it possible to charge the battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes. Charging from 10% to 97% takes nine minutes, while at a temperature of −30°C, charging from 20% to 97% takes 12 minutes.

The cabin features a 15.6-inch central display, a new two-spoke steering wheel, a redesigned center console and additional physical buttons. All versions have the DiLink 150 system, while the DiPilot 300 driver-assistance system with a roof-mounted lidar, city navigation functions and automated parking is available as an option.

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