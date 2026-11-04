In China, BYD reported sales of 4,000 flagship Great Han electric sedans in 19 days after sales began. The model entered the Chinese market on October 13 as the first fully electric flagship D-class sedan in the Dynasty lineup, Electrek reports.

Versions and range

The Great Han is offered in three trim levels priced from 235,900 yuan. Buyers can choose a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. The rear-wheel-drive Premium variant has a claimed range of up to 1,008 km under the Chinese CLTC cycle, while the all-wheel-drive Flagship offers up to 880 km.

All versions are equipped with a 102.326 kWh BYD Blade 2.0 battery. Rear-wheel-drive models have a 370 kW electric motor, or 496 hp. The all-wheel-drive version additionally features a 200 kW front motor, while the total output of the powertrain is 570 kW, or 764 hp.

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Equipment and charging

The sedan, measuring 5,256 mm long, 1,999 mm wide and 1,510 mm high, has a 3,130 mm wheelbase. It is equipped with the God’s Eye B driver-assistance system and roof-mounted lidar. The stated features include navigation with autopilot on urban roads and highways, as well as remote automatic parking.

Standard equipment also includes DiSus-A dual-chamber air suspension, rear-wheel steering and front seats with a zero-gravity mode. BYD says that, thanks to Flash Charging technology, the Great Han battery can be charged from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

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