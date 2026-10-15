US electric vehicle market share rises to 6.1% — TechCrunch

Electric vehicle sales in the United States have been growing for the third consecutive quarter after a sharp decline that followed the cancellation of tax incentives last year. According to a new Cox Automotive report, electric vehicles accounted for 6.1% of the US auto market, the highest figure since the third quarter of 2025, TechCrunch reports.

Prices and fuel costs

Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive, said the electric vehicle market is finding its footing again. In her assessment, models have become more price-competitive, while high gasoline prices have renewed buyers' interest in electric cars.

Toyota, Rivian and Subaru led sales growth. Sales of the Toyota bZ and Lexus RZ roughly doubled following model updates that reached dealerships late last year. The updated vehicles received charging ports similar to those used by Tesla, larger batteries, more powerful motors and faster charging.

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Tesla's position

At the same time, Tesla's sales fell 20% year over year. However, the company retained the advantage associated with its early entry into the market: in the third quarter, it sold more than half of all electric vehicles in the United States.

The recovery of the US market resembles Germany's trajectory after government incentives for purchasing electric vehicles ended in November 2023. Sales there fell by more than half the following month, but then began to recover steadily. In August, according to the latest available data, electric vehicle sales in Germany were the second highest by volume on record.

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