Electrify America has opened the largest electric vehicle fast-charging station in its network in Orlando, Florida, United States. The site at the Sand Lake Corners South shopping center on South John Young Parkway has 24 DC charging stations.

Power of up to 350 kW

Each charging station can provide up to 350 kW of power. The new station is located near Interstate 4, Orlando International Airport, Walt Disney World, and Universal Studios, Electrek reports. Its location at a shopping center gives drivers the opportunity to eat or shop while their vehicle is charging.

All 24 units at the Sand Lake Corners South station are equipped exclusively with CCS connectors. At the same time, Electrify America is testing NACS connectors at selected sites, including another station at Florida Mall in Orlando. Drivers can check the availability of specific connectors in the company's app.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Network expansion in Florida

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, approximately 450,400 fully electric vehicles were registered in Florida in 2025. This is the second-highest figure in the United States after California; in these statistics, electric vehicles are counted separately from plug-in hybrids.

Electrify America says it currently has more than 350 charging stations at over 60 locations in Florida. Another Orlando station with ten charging stations at 10226 Curry Ford Road is expected to open in the coming months, but the company has not named an exact launch date.

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