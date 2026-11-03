Ferrari has stated that all Luce electric vehicles planned for sale in 2027 have effectively already been allocated to customers. CEO Benedetto Vigna announced this during the presentation of the company’s third-quarter financial results, InsideEVs reports. According to him, buyers placing orders now will have to wait about a year for delivery.

In the United States, the Luce has a starting price of $560,800. The company did not specify how many vehicles it plans to sell in 2027 and did not provide a regional breakdown of orders.

Reaction to the design

The Luce is Ferrari’s first fully electric model and the brand’s first five-seat vehicle. Its design was created in collaboration with LoveFrom, a studio founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive. The model has a taller silhouette and industrial aesthetics, setting it apart from Ferrari’s traditional low-slung sports cars.

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After the presentation, some fans of the brand criticized the Luce’s design. At the same time, Vigna said that perceptions of the car change after seeing it in person and driving it. According to him, the company sees how people’s reactions change when they drive the vehicle.

Electric vehicle specifications

The Ferrari Luce is equipped with four electric motors, one at each wheel. The system’s combined output is 1,035 horsepower, while torque is 730 pound-feet. According to Ferrari, the vehicle can accelerate to 62 mph, or about 100 km/h, in 2.5 seconds.

The electric vehicle has a 112 kWh battery with pouch-type cells from SK On. Its claimed WLTP range is 530 km, while peak charging power is 350 kW. According to the publication, in August the first production Luce, called Chassis 0, was sold at auction for $40 million.

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