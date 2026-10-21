Fiat to name new electric city car Koala — Motor1

At the Paris Motor Show, Fiat's new CEO Arnaud Belloni told Autocar in an interview that the company's future electric city car will be called Koala. The model is planned for release in 2027, Motor1 reports.

E-Car platform

According to Belloni, Fiat is working on several vehicles based on the Stellantis E-Car platform. He noted that the compact model will be based on the Citroën 2CV. Fiat chief designer François Leboine explained the absence of the Koala at the motor show by saying that the right time to showcase the development had not yet come.

The E-Car platform is intended to become the basis for future electric city cars of the Stellantis group. These models will target a new vehicle category that the European Union is developing to stimulate the production and sale of electric cars up to 4.2 metres long. The idea is partly inspired by Japanese kei cars, although the European vehicles will be considerably larger.

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Expected production in Italy

The Fiat Koala is expected to be produced at Stellantis's plant in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy, alongside the new Citroën 2CV. A version of the model under the Opel brand may also join the production line.

The Koala's design may be based on a concept presented during the unveiling of Stellantis's industrial plan. It featured an angular silhouette and headlights integrated into the front of the body. In Fiat's lineup, the new model will complement the Pandina, Grande Panda and Grizzly.

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