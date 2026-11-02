In the United States, Ford has promised not to sell information about its customers’ driving to third-party data brokers. The automaker said the new privacy commitment is intended to distinguish it from competitors that have faced legal and regulatory consequences for transferring telematics data without drivers’ permission, The Verge reports.

Data aggregation and access settings

Ford said it will seek to protect customer information through data aggregation and de-identification methods. The company also promises to provide clear information about how it uses personal data.

The automaker will continue to use data to improve safety, but customers will be able to adjust the amount of information they are willing to share. Ford Chief Privacy Officer Kristin Jones said that trust must be earned and that protecting personal information is one way to do so every day.

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Terms and exceptions

Ford said it surveyed more than a thousand U.S. consumers, both owners of the brand’s vehicles and those who do not own them. According to the company, 41% of respondents were very or extremely concerned about data privacy in the automotive industry, while more than half considered some information sharing acceptable.

At the same time, the company’s public promise is not a legal contract. As The Verge notes, in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general can respond to deceptive company statements, including by filing lawsuits, requiring legally binding measures to remedy violations, and imposing substantial fines.

Ford’s official privacy policy and terms of use for connected vehicles provide exceptions for data transfers, for example, at the request of law enforcement or to external service providers. The company also warns that opting out of vehicle tracking or geolocation sharing may limit the functionality of built-in navigation, remote start, and over-the-air software updates.

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