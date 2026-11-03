The electric BYD Yangwang U9 Extreme hypercar was involved in an accident during high-speed testing. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle independently and did not sustain serious injuries, InsideEVs reports.

Condition of the car after the collision

A video shared on social media shows the Chinese two-door hypercar crashing into a barrier. After the collision, the front and rear sections of the vehicle were almost completely destroyed, while the central part of the passenger compartment remained relatively intact. No battery fire was reported.

BYD says the Yangwang U9 Extreme's safety structure is based on a carbon-fiber passenger cell. According to the automaker, it is intended to provide high torsional rigidity and protection in a crash. The company did not specify when or where the accident occurred, nor the vehicle's speed.

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Possible attempt at a new record

According to InsideEVs, the accident may have occurred during an attempt to set a new speed record. In September 2025, the 2,977-hp Yangwang U9 Extreme reached 496.22 km/h, or 308.4 mph. After that, BYD was targeting the 500 km/h mark, equivalent to 310.6 mph.

BYD Vice President Stella Li said such a speed is achievable for a limited-series road-legal electric model. After the previous record run, the test driver said that, according to the data, he could have kept the accelerator pressed for about another one and a half seconds.

The Yangwang U9 Extreme is equipped with a 1,200-volt electrical system, four electric motors, and a lithium iron phosphate battery. Only 30 cars are planned for production. The braking system includes titanium calipers and carbon-ceramic discs, while GitiSport e-GTR2 Pro semi-slick tires were developed for speeds of up to 500 km/h.

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