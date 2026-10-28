US Congressman Greg Landsman of the Democratic Party has introduced the “21st Century Vehicle Choice Act” (H.R. 10881), which provides for restoring and increasing federal tax credits for electric vehicle buyers. The document proposes a credit of up to $15,000 for a new electric vehicle and up to $8,000 for a used one, Electrek reports.

What the bill provides for

Landsman introduced H.R. 10881 on October 22. It was referred to three US House of Representatives committees: Ways and Means, Energy and Commerce, and Natural Resources. As of the time of publication, the bill had no co-sponsors.

The initiative doubles the maximum credit for a new clean vehicle from $7,500 to $15,000. For used electric vehicles, it proposes increasing the limit from $4,000 or 30% of the sale price to $8,000 or 60% of the cost. The document also provides for increasing the tax credit for charging equipment from 30% to 50% of its cost.

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The bill eliminates the expiration dates for these benefits, meaning that credits for new and used electric vehicles and home chargers could remain in effect without a specified end date. At the same time, it retains requirements for final vehicle assembly in North America, price caps, and rules concerning the origin of critical minerals and battery components. Only models meeting both supply requirements could qualify for the full $15,000 credit.

Restrictions and political prospects

The document also proposes lowering the income thresholds for recipients of the new electric vehicle credit: to $225,000 for married couples filing jointly, $169,000 for heads of households, and $112,500 for individual taxpayers. The credit could be used only once: the text states that a person who was allowed a credit under Section 30D in any previous tax year would not be eligible for a new benefit.

In addition, the US Department of Energy would have to spend five years studying drivers among the 10% of light-duty vehicle owners who consume the most gasoline, as well as the availability of charging stations along their 100 most popular routes. Electrek assesses the initiative’s prospects of passage as low, in particular because Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the bill has no co-sponsors.

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