Stellantis and Chinese automaker Leapmotor officially began production of the B10 electric crossover at the plant in Zaragoza, Spain, on October 16. As InsideEVs reports, the launch implements Leapmotor's plans announced earlier this year to produce vehicles in Spain and gives the brand a manufacturing base in the European Union market.

Production in Zaragoza

Stellantis explained its choice of the Zaragoza plant by the availability of unused production capacity, the facility's experience, and manufacturing quality. The B10 is an electric crossover from the Chinese brand Leapmotor.

The next Leapmotor model to be produced at this site will be the B05 electric hatchback. The company confirmed that the model will be manufactured in Zaragoza but did not name an exact start date. According to Spanish news agency EFE, production of the B05 is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous experience in Poland

This is not Leapmotor's first attempt to establish production in Europe. In 2024, the compact T03 electric vehicle was assembled at Stellantis' plant in Tychy, Poland, from kits supplied from China. However, on March 30, 2025, Stellantis stopped assembling this model without explaining the reasons for the decision.

Stellantis controls 51% of the joint venture with Leapmotor, giving it the rights to manufacture and sell vehicles of the Chinese brand outside China. Other Chinese manufacturers are also expanding their presence in Europe: BYD is building a plant in Hungary, Xpeng has engaged contract manufacturer Magna in Austria, and Chery is cooperating with Ebro at the former Nissan plant in Barcelona.

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