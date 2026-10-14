An electric car exploded in downtown Kyiv; the driver was hospitalized

An electric car exploded in Kyiv’s Pechersk district on October 14. The driver was injured and hospitalized.

An investigative team, bomb disposal experts, and other relevant agencies are working at the scene. Law enforcement officials are determining the circumstances of the explosion.

No further details about the incident have been reported at this time.

Source: Kyiv Police

Earlier, shelling in Kyiv’s Pechersk district caused disruptions to the water supply.

As a reminder, Russia has damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to that, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

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