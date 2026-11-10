Photo: Patron the Dog Becomes a Father for the First Time

Patron the dog and his girlfriend Lana have become parents.

The news of the new addition to the family was announced on the dog’s official Instagram page.

In the post, Patron joked about his new parental responsibilities and admitted that he wants to be a good dad so that the puppies grow up healthy, feel loved, and are surrounded by warmth.

According to him, the family now has seven puppies.

Source: Patron’s Instagram

Patron, the dog who serves as the mascot of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) and the symbol of the International Coordination Center for Humanitarian Demining, announced a change in his family status. The four-legged favorite announced that he got married.

The famous Ukrainian dog received an award from Irish dog trainers.

Patron, the dog from the SES, joined in the celebration of Vyshyvanka Day in Ukraine.

Patron the dog received yet another set of awards: details.

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